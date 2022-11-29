U.S. vs. Iran: Live updates, start time, betting odds and analysis

Chef Giulio Caccamo helps make the U.S. men’s soccer team feel at home in Qatar
DOHA, Qatar — Thursday was Thanksgiving and even in Qatar that means turkey. The problem for Giulio Caccamo, the newly minted chef for the U.S. World Cup team, was where to find it.
Turns out you can’t, at least not in the quantity or quality Caccamo wanted. So he had to have the birds brought in by plane from the U.S. (You know turkeys can’t fly, right?)
“Tonight we’re going to have some turkey, some sweet mashed potatoes with marshmallow. So we kept it traditional,” Caccamo said on the eve of the Americans’ crucial group-stage showdown with England on Friday.
That meal was one of dozens Caccamo will prepare for the national team and its staff during their stay in Qatar. Yet the cooking is the least of his challenges since it doesn’t matter how good the food is if nobody eats it. When you’re dealing with 26 young men, including two teenagers, getting them to eat their vegetables isn’t easy.
World Cup schedule: Start times for every match and how to watch
DOHA, Qatar — For the first time, the FIFA World Cup is being played in the Middle East for a fall tournament highlighting soccer’s best.
The American men’s national team looks to defy the odds and pull off a World Cup holiday shocker. After playing to draws against Wales and England, it next challenges Iran in group play Tuesday. A win over Iran will move them into the Round of 16.
Mexico, hit hard by injuries and issues within its federation, faces even tougher odds of staying alive beyond group play after falling to Argentina on Saturday. It’ll need to beat Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to have any chance at advancing.
Qatar official: ‘Between 400 and 500’ worker deaths tied to World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — A top Qatari official involved in the country’s World Cup organization has put the number of worker deaths for the tournament “between 400 and 500” for the first time, a drastically higher number than any other previously offered by Doha.
The comment by Hassan Thawadi, the secretary-general of Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, appeared to come off the cuff during an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan.
It also threatened to reinvigorate criticism by human rights groups over the toll of hosting the Middle East’s first World Cup for the migrant labor that built over $200 billion worth of stadiums, metro lines and new infrastructure needed for the tournament.
For Iran coach Carlos Queiroz, playing against U.S. will have special meaning
DOHA, Qatar — Carlos Queiroz once spent a year trying to fix U.S. soccer. On Monday, as coach of the Iranian national team, he’s going to try to beat the Americans.
“He took maybe a year to analyze U.S. soccer, analyze youth development in U.S. Soccer,” current American coach Gregg Berhalter. “I remember when I was with the national team in ’98, he was around observing.”
At the end of that year, Queiroz turned in a 113-page report that was supposed to be a blueprint on how to get the U.S. to a World Cup final by 2010. A dozen years later, Berhalter is simply hoping to get his team out of the group stage.
To do that he’ll have to beat Queiroz, who is coaching Iran in the tournament for a third time, in a group-stage final that will see only one team advance to the next round.
Iran World Cup showdown with U.S. overshadowed by protests against Islamic regime
DOHA, Qatar — When Ramin Rezaeian scored his first World Cup goal to seal Iran’s victory over Wales last week — just the country’s second tournament win in 24 years — it should have been a moment of pure joy.
Yet Rezaeian tweeted afterward that he didn’t know “whether to laugh or cry” — feeling trapped along with his teammates between a government that views their success as a propaganda tool and Iranian protesters mounting the most dangerous challenge to the country’s theocratic rulers in four decades.
Those conflicting emotions could become even more complicated Tuesday when Iran meets the U.S. in a game that will determine which team moves on in soccer’s premier tournament and which goes home.
With the United States considered by many in Iran to be the “Great Satan” — a term the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini made famous amid the 1979 hostage crisis — the game has taken on a political fervor not directed toward an American team since the days of the Cold War. On Monday, in the final news conference before the match, U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter and captain Tyler Adams listened as several Iranian journalists took the microphone to make lengthy political statements before asking the Americans to explain the presence of U.S. warships in the Persian Gulf and the status of race relations in the U.S.
U.S. vs. Iran at the World Cup: Betting odds and lines
The United States fought to an admirable 0-0 draw against England to set up the opportunity to advance out of Group B with a win over Iran on Tuesday at 11 p.m. PST in the World Cup.
Draw no bet: Iran +180 / USA -230 (regular time)
Once again, the odds favor the U.S. Iran played about as well as it could play against Wales, but also lost 6-2 to an England team that the United States played to a scoreless tie.
Total goals
- Over/under 0.5 (-1600/+800)
- Over/under 1.5 (-245/+195)
- Over/under 2.5 (+130/-160)
- Over/under 3.5 (+340/-475)
- Over/under 4.5 (+800/-1600)
Based on the odds, the most likely outcomes are 2-0, 1-1 or 0-2 in this match. We’ve seen a lot of tight, low-scoring games in the tournament thus far and this game looks to fit that mold.
U.S. staying focused on must-win match versus Iran, amid politically charged atmosphere
DOHA, Qatar — In four years with the U.S. national team, Gregg Berhalter has coached 58 games, traveled tens of thousands of miles, auditioned dozens of players and run too many training sessions to count.
All that work will now come down to 90 minutes Tuesday when the U.S. faces Iran in its final group-stage match of the 2022 World Cup with a berth in the knockout rounds at stake. And the scenario couldn’t be simpler: win and the U.S. goes on, lose or draw and it goes home.
“It sounds kind of illogical to judge four years on one game, but that’s our business,” Berhalter said. “We said that this team is going to be judged on what we do at the World Cup. So that’s fine. We’ll deal with it.”
What the Americans have accomplished so far in Qatar would probably get a “C” on most report cards: they’ve done just enough to get by, drawing Wales and England to enter the final group game both unbeaten and winless. But they’ll have to bring their A game against Iran, the lowest-ranked team in the group but the only one standing between the U.S. and the next round.