LAFC are making food and drink orders more convenient for fans at home games

LAFC is about to kick up its fan experience when it comes to ordering food and drinks while not missing out on any game action. The goal is to say goodbye to long lines for concessions.

LAFC and Satisfi Labs have partnered up to expand their virtual assistant platform, Olly, with Apple Business Chat to offer a new system for fans to communicate directly with food and beverage vendors at Banc of California Stadium. Fans will be able to order food and drinks from their seats and pick them up at their own convenience using the Messages app on an iPhone, iPad or Mac.

“We want our customers to feel in full control of their experience when they come to an LAFC match,” said Christian Lau, LAFC Vice President of Information Technology. “Satisfi Labs has allowed us to provide a seamless, clean integration with Apple Business Chat, which gives us a powerful and engaging direct connection with our customers.”

This new fan experience expands upon an existing relationship between LAFC and Satisfi Labs forged in 2018. Until now, fans could only access Olly through LAFC’s app for other in-game experiences.

“We’re excited to expand our offerings in AI conversational commerce with an organization that is forward-looking and always putting the customer first,” said Don White, chief executive of Satisfi Labs.

To start an Apple Business Chat to order ahead, fans will need to open their camera on their Apple device to scan a QR code in the stadium. A conversation with Olly will open immediately in the Messages app, and then the user can respond whenever it’s convenient at a pickup location. Transactions are all through Apple Pay.

Fans can now order from their seats at LAFC home games with Apple Business Chat. (Satisfi Labs)

“The majority of our customers use iOS, and we always want to exceed their expectations when they come to see a match. Apple Business Chat makes communicating with LAFC as easy as messaging a friend, so we expect it will quickly become our customers’ preferred customer service channel,” said Lau.

“The feature connects fans with the venue, and it’s seamless,” said White.

The food and drink options will always be changing depending on what LAFC wants to experiment with and what fans are demanding.

“Our technology is built on want fans want,” said White. “And right now it’s about adding more options to the fans. As we continue to develop we hope to add ticketing and parking in the future.”

LAFC is the first professional team in Los Angeles to partner with Satisfi Labs.