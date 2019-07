Galaxy fall in another blowout loss to Portland Timbers

Cristhian Paredes scored his second goal on a volley to the upper-left corner in the 81st minute, leading the Portland Timbers to a 4-0 victory over the Galaxy on Saturday night.

Paredes’ third and fourth goals of the season helped the Timbers move above the red line, into seventh place in the MLS Western Conference.

Portland’s first two goals came in a four-minute span late in the first half. Diego Valeri scored on a breakaway after Paredes’ 38th-minute header off of a cross by Jorge Moreira.

The Galaxy created ample scoring opportunities, including five shots from star forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but could not convert.

Moments later, Ibrahimovic got behind the defense and was left one-on-one with goalkeeper Steve Clark.

Clark deflected the shot wide, and Portland was quick to capitalize.

Sebastian Blanco found Valeri just beyond midfield, and Valeri took the ball the remainder of the field, cut the ball through the legs of Galaxy defender Daniel Steres and slotted a shot in the lower right corner to push the Timbers lead to 2-0 in the 41st minute. It was Valeri’s sixth goal of the season.



Ibrahimovic played a cross on the ground to Uriel Antuna directly in front of the goal in the 75th minute, but Clark made a diving save to block his first-time shot.

Portland forward Jeremy Ebobisse scored the team’s fourth goal — a header from Jorge Villafana — in the 88th minute. The final goal came four minutes after L.A.'s Efrain Alvarez was given a red card for violent conduct.

Ibrahimovic has scored 16 goals this season, including all three of his team’s goals in the Galaxy’s previous regular-season game, a 3-2 win over Western Conference leader LAFC.

Clark finished with six saves.

Portland (9-8-4) is unbeaten in its last six regular-season games. With the loss, the Galaxy (12-9-1) drop one spot to third in the West.