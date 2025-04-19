Late Denis Bouanga lifts LAFC to tie with Portland Timbers

Denis Bouanga holds up his shirt while celebrating with teammates after scoring on a penalty kick and tying the Timbers at Providence Park in Portland, Ore., on Saturday. Bouanga’s undershirt reads “RIP Aaron Boupendza” in honor of the former FC Cincinnati player who died last week.

Denis Bouanga converted a penalty kick in the 90th minute to pull LAFC into a 3-3 draw against the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

Felipe Mora scored twice for the Timbers, who remained undefeated in their last six matches. Portland hasn’t lost since March 8 at Nashville.

Olivier Giroud scored his first goal in league play for LAFC. Los Angeles coach Steve Cherundolo was handed a red card in the second half.

Advertisement

On Friday, Cherundolo announced that he is leaving the team following the 2025 season. In his fourth season with LAFC, he said he plans to move with his family back to Germany, where he spent his pro career. Cherundolo led Los Angeles to an MLS Cup title in 2022.

LAFC appeared to score in the second minute of the game but it was called offside. Portland went ahead in the ninth minute when Mora converted a penalty kick after he was fouled in the box by LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Loris.

Moments later, another LAFC goal was nullified by an offside call.

The Timbers made it 2-0 in the 42nd minute with Santiago Moreno’s goal from the center of the box that evaded Loris and defender Sergi Palencia.

Advertisement

LAFC pulled one back before halftime with Giroud’s first MLS goal on free kick from just outside the penalty area. Afterward the Frenchman knelt to the field and pointed toward the sky with both hands.

LAFC tied the match at 2 on David Martínez’s goal in the 62nd minute, but Mora quickly answered with a header that put Portland ahead again in the 64th.

Jonathan Rodriguez made his season debut for the Timbers as a second-half substitute. He had been sidelined by a knee injury.