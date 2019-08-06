Galaxy send midfielder Ema Boateng to D.C. United in hopes to acquire Cristian Pavón

The Galaxy sent midfielder Ema Boateng to D.C. United in exchange for $250,000 in target-allocation money (TAM) and obtained another $200,000 in TAM from Orlando in a cash swap Tuesday, moves the team made in hopes of funding the acquisition of winger Cristian Pavón from Argentine club Boca Juniors.

The Galaxy must close the Pavón deal Wednesday, before the MLS transfer window closes. The team must also clear an international roster spot for Pavón, something it could do through another trade or by demoting a player to its USL affiliate.

Boateng, 25, a speedy fan favorite from Ghana, scored nine goals and had 13 assists in 108 games in four seasons with the Galaxy, His best season was 2017, when he started 29 times and had a career-high four goals.

Pavón, 23, a member of Argentina’s World Cup team in 2018, is expected to sign with the Galaxy on a short-term loan with a pricey option to buy. He arrived in Southern California on Sunday morning but has not trained with the team.

Pavón, once the target of a $40-million transfer deal with English Premier League club Arsenal, scored 21 goals and had 24 assists in 80 games in the Argentine first division, with much of that coming under Guillermo Barros Schelotto, the current Galaxy coach. The player has lately fallen out of favor at Boca Juniors, and a reunion with Schelotto has been seen as a way to reinvigorate his career.

For Schelotto, Pavón is a key part of the coach’s attempt to recreate the dynamic, attacking style he favored at Boca and wants to play with the struggling Galaxy (12-10-1), who have lost nine of their last 14 MLS games to fall to fifth place in the Western Conference.