Galaxy beat Minnesota, will face LAFC next in MLS playoffs

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s long-term future remains uncertain but the Galaxy captain knows what he’ll be doing this week: preparing for the MLS Western Conference semifinals.

Late goals from Sebastian Lletget and Jonathan dos Santos broke open a plodding defensive game Sunday and lifted the Galaxy to a 2-1 win over Minnesota United in a first-round playoff game at Allianz Field.

That earns the Galaxy a meeting with crosstown rival LAFC on Thursday at Banc of California Stadium. LAFC, which finished with the league’s best-record record to earn a first-round playoff bye, is winless in five meetings with the Galaxy.

It was fitting that Ibrahimovic, whose time with the Galaxy will likely end when the team’s playoff run does, set up the goal that put his team in front to stay.

Irrelevant for most of the night — he completed less than half his passes in the first half — Ibrahimovic found himself with the ball deep in the Minnesota penalty area in the 71st minute. Defender Michael Boxall blocked his try but the rebound caromed directly into the path of Sebastian Lletget, who beat Minnesota keeper Vito Mannone.

Dos Santos added what looked to be an insurance goal four minutes later, bending a right-footed shot by Mannone. Romain Alessandrini, making his first appearance since undergoing knee surgery in April, got the assist on the goal, which proved to be the game-winner when Minnesota’s Jan Gregus ended David Bingham’s chance for a shutout by drilling a right-footed shot from the top of the box past the Galaxy keeper at the right post in the 87th minute.

Minnesota (15-11-8 in the regular season) appeared to struggle with both playoff jitters and a shoddy field in a scoreless first half during which its two best chances ended with the ball in the seats behind the net.

On the first, in the 23rd minute, Robin Lod lifted a right-footed shot well over the net from the edge of the six-yard box. Then 13 minutes later Kevin Molino ran onto a loose ball inside the box and sent his shot both high and wide.

Then 11 minutes into the second half Angelo Rodriguez pushed a point-blank header wide. All three misses would ultimately loom large for the Loons.

The Galaxy (16-15-3) nearly stole a goal of their own in the 41st minute when the speedy Uriel Antuna was launched on a breakaway up the left wing. But Minnesota defender Romain Metantire ran him down in the box and broke up the play with a slide tackle.

Footing on Allianz Field’s surface was also an issue. Minnesota United pulled up the grass to repair the drainage system after the final regular-season game last month, replacing it with grass from a Wisconsin sod farm. But a Division III college football game was played at the stadium Saturday, and even though the grounds crew worked on the field overnight, the grass was loose in places, leaving visible divots and slowing several passes.

For much of the night that appeared to play to Minnesota’s advantage. The Loons have one of the league’s top defenses, but their 52 goals were among the lowest of any playoff team so a plodding, low-scoring game was comfortable them.

The high-scoring Galaxy, meanwhile, struggled to get their offense on track.