LAFC eliminated by Seattle Sounders in MLS Western Conference finals

LAFC was a step away from history Tuesday. Then it tripped.

After the most successful regular season in MLS history the playoff run LAFC figured would take it to a title ended prematurely in a 3-1 loss to the Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference final, played before an unhappy crowd of more than 22,000 at Banc of California Stadium.

It was a disappointing end to a magical season, one that saw the second-year team break the MLS record for points in a season and tie the record for goals while its captain, Carlos Vela, became the all-time single-season scoring leader.

But Vela didn’t score Tuesday for the first time in 11 starts and his teammates failed to pick up the slack, with Eduard Atuesta’s bending first-half free kick accounting for LAFC’s only score.

Seattle answered with goals from Raul Ruidiaz and Nicolas Lodeiro four minutes apart midway through the opening period and a second score from Ruidiaz 19 minutes into the second half.

LAFC had beaten the cross-town rival Galaxy five days earlier in an emotional playoff game both the team and its supporters embraced with fervor. Banc of California Stadium seemed oddly subdued by comparison on Tuesday, with many in the stands booing at the final whistle.

LAFC (22-5-9, including the playoffs) got on the scoreboard first with Atuesta curling a long right-footed free kick past a diving Stefan Frei and into the back of the net near the left post in the 17th minute. Vela set the play up by drawing a foul from Seattle midfielder Gustav Svensson about 10 yards outside the 18-yard box.

The lead lasted just five minutes though with Ruidiaz, facing LAFC for the first time, spinning away from defender Eddie Segura at the top of the penalty area then splitting Jordan Harvey and Walker Zimmerman on a dash into the box that ended with a right-footed shot over LAFC keeper Tyler Miller.

Four minutes later, the Sounders (19-10-8) took the lead for good with Lodeiro bouncing a low left-footed shot by Segura and into the side netting from about 20 yards.

The two goals were the fourth and fifth Miller had allowed in 116 minutes over the last two games.

The speedy Ruidiaz, who gave LAFC fits all night, then put the game away in the 64th minute, gaining a step on Segura while running onto a pass from Lodeiro before one-hopping a right-footed shot by a diving Miller.

LAFC’s inaugural season ended in similarly disappointing fashion a year ago in a 3-2 upset loss to Real Salt Lake that decided by an own goal. For Seattle, which finished second to LAFC in the regular-season conference standings, Tuesday’s win will send it on to its third MLS Cup in four seasons.

In 11 MLS seasons, the Sounders have never missed the playoffs.