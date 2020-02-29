Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Soccer

Galaxy plays Houston Dynamo to draw in season opener

Houston Dynamo midfielder Matías Vera, left, and Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, right, battle for the ball during a 1-1 draw Saturday.
(Michael Wyke / Associated Press)

Cristian Pavon scored for the Galaxy in the 13th minute and Mexican forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez made his debut for the Galaxy in 1-1 tie.

By Associated Press
Feb. 29, 2020
3:59 PM
HOUSTON — 

Mauro Manotas scored the tying goal for Houston in the 64th minute in the Dynammo’s 1-1 draw with the Galaxy on Saturday in their MLS season opener.

Mexican forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez made his debut for Los Angeles, and Tab Ramos directed Houston for the first time as head coach.

Manotas tied it with a shot 17 yards away from the left side of the penalty box.

Cristian Pavon scored for the Galaxy in the 13th minute with a shot 20 yards out from the edge of the box, with goalkeeper David Bingham getting an assist.

Marko Maric made two saves for Houston. Bingham had one for Los Angeles.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
