Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Soccer

Spain’s La Liga soccer league set to resume in June

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Eibar on Feb. 22 in Barcelona, Spain.
FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and the rest of Spain’s La Liga will be allowed to resume play June 8. The league was already planning for a June 12 restart.
(Joan Monfort / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
May 23, 2020
8:38 AM
Share
BARCELONA, Spain — 

Lionel Messi’s FC Barcelona and the rest of the Spanish league can resume play in June after three months of waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to subside.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Saturday that the nation’s wildly popular La Liga and other professional sports competitions will be allowed to resume June 8, providing Spain keeps its coronavirus outbreak in check.

While the top tier can play from this date, which is a Monday, it has already said it wants to restart on June 12, a Friday. It is unclear when the first games will be held.

“Of course, play will resume under conditions that guarantee the maximum health security for all the competitors,” Sanchez said.

Advertisement

There has been no play in the top tier since March 12 due to the coronavirus crisis.

Soccer
Mexico’s Liga MX cancels rest of soccer season
Club America goalkeeper Oscar Jimenez falls to the ground in defeat as Atlanta United wins the Campeones Cup as time expires with a 3-victory on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Soccer
Mexico’s Liga MX cancels rest of soccer season
Mexico’s professional soccer league has decided to cancel the season without crowning a champion for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are very pleased with the decision. It is the result of the great work of clubs, players, coaches, CSD [Spain’s sports authority], agents, etc,” Spanish league president Javier Tebas wrote on Twitter. “But we cannot lower our guard. It is important to follow health regulations and ensure the pandemic doesn’t come back.”

Advertisement

Barcelona tops the table at two points above Real Madrid after 27 of 38 rounds. Messi recently said that he thinks the hiatus could “end up benefiting us.”

Teams have recently returned to training at club facilities, but with players practicing individually. Players are also undergoing regular tests for the coronavirus, a decision that has brought criticism given the scarcity of tests for average citizens.

Earlier this month, the league said five players had tested positive for the virus and were confined until they recover. They were all without symptoms, according to the league. They will be allowed to resume practicing after testing negative in two consecutive tests.

The interruption to the season forced several clubs, including Barcelona, to reduce player salaries because of a drop in revenue.

Advertisement

The German league resumed last week with teams playing in stadiums without fans.

Spanish authorities have yet to announce what health measures will be in place when play restarts. But before the Spanish league was stopped there were plans to hold games without fans as the virus began its spread into Europe.

High School Sports
No more handshakes? One coach demands sportsmanship stay
St. Francis’ head coach Todd Wolfson talks with his team between quarters in the game against Roosevelt in the Southern California Regional title game of the Division II CIF State Championship at St. Francis High School on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. St. Francis lead for the entire game, defeating the Mustangs 53-44 in front of a more than standing room only crowd.
High School Sports
No more handshakes? One coach demands sportsmanship stay
Handshakes have been part of the postgame landscape in high school sports seemingly forever. One high school coach states the case for keeping the tradition.

The league has said that if the season is not finished, total losses could reach nearly $1.1 billion. The losses if the league resumes with matches in empty stadiums would be about $325 million.

Advertisement

Spain has confirmed more than 28,000 deaths from COVID-19. The health situation, however, has improved in recent weeks as a strict government lockdown that has closed stores and kept people indoors greatly reduced the spread of the virus.

SoccerCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
All about the beautiful game

Go inside the L.A. pro soccer scene and beyond in Kevin Baxter's weekly newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement