No more handshakes? One coach demands sportsmanship stay

Handshakes have been part of the postgame landscape in high school sports seemingly forever. It’s the simple, respected way winners and losers show their sportsmanship. But in the age of COVID-19, medical professionals are saying handshakes should be replaced by a safer gesture.

The executive director of the National Federation of State High School Assns., Dr. Karissa L. Niehoff, said this week in an editorial, “There will be many concessions necessary to resume athletic competition, and shaking hands is one that must cease — at least for now.”

La Cañada Flintridge St. Francis basketball coach Todd Wolfson saw Niehoff’s comments about ending handshakes and objected.

We asked Wolfson to explain his reasoning for continuing to shake hands. This is what he wrote:

This pandemic has brought sports to a screeching halt. It seems like to get back to playing sports again, we must make modifications to many things that we do on and off the field/court. One of those revisions seems to eliminate the handshake; a gesture that I was taught is the ultimate sign of respect after a sports game has concluded.

When coaching, the safety and health of my student-athletes is the top priority. Once we are cleared to resume basketball I am going to get back onto the court with my team. We will take extreme precautions to keep everyone safe and follow CDC, WHO and guidelines set by the NFHS. Eventually in the near future we are going to get cleared to play basketball games again. And once we are cleared, it is going to be extremely difficult to tell my team to not shake hands when the game is over. Shaking hands is the respect that the game deserves, and our opponent deserves. Every year we practice how we shake hands with the other team when the game is over.

Many may be upset and say, “You’re going to spread germs, your players shouldn’t do that!”

If we are cleared to play basketball games my team will be diving on the floor for loose balls, we will be setting screens, we will be boxing out and we will be taking charges. We will be running and sweating and standing within inches of our opponent … because that’s how basketball is played. How am I going to justify to my team to play as hard as they can and dive on the floor for a ball but not shake the opponent’s hand when the game is over? This doesn’t make much sense to me in so many ways. It’s OK to tell Johnny to go inches from another player, push him and box him out, grab a basketball that has been touched by 10 players but not OK to shake his hand?

In a world of celebrations after hitting three-pointers, clapping in your opponent’s face and posting your opponent falling on Twitter or Instagram, we can’t lose respect for our opponents. Watching the Chicago Bulls documentary “The Last Dance” Isiah Thomas didn’t make the USA team because he didn’t shake hands when the game was over. It was an extremely controversial decision.

I am not the biggest hockey fan, but I truly enjoy the NHL playoffs when the series is over as both teams line up across from one another, look their opponent in the eye and shake every person’s hand.

If it’s not safe enough for my players to shake hands, I don’t want my players setting a screen or diving on the floor. If it’s not safe for my players to set a screen, I don’t want them shaking hands. If the CDC and WHO says it’s OK to play a full-contact basketball game, then we will be shaking hands, because we will always teach respect.