LAFC’s Bob Bradley: Fight for racial equality must be ‘more than just a gesture’

LAFC coach Bob Bradley, a former U.S. national team coach and a man who managed the Egyptian national team during a time of bloody political unrest in that country, stood with his players when they decided not to play Wednesday’s game with Real Salt Lake, believing that there were things a lot bigger than soccer that needed to be addressed.

The league noticed too with MLS agreeing Friday to hold a series of conversations between the league’s Black Players for Change and representatives of the 26 team owners to “continue working together to create long-term change both inside and outside MLS.”

But racism and police brutality are issues that go beyond MLS and sports in general, said Bradley. Noting that Friday was the anniversary both of the first March on Washington, led by Martin Luther King Jr., and the day the Dodgers moved to break baseball’s color line by signing Jackie Robinson, Bradley spoke about the need for national leadership, a divisive political environment and the need for national unity.

“Today, when I think about ‘we’ it’s not just our team, it’s not just #LAFC. ‘We’ are all the people who really want change.” - Bob Bradley pic.twitter.com/Z2cKYv4Lc3 — LAFC (@LAFC) August 28, 2020

“Black lives matter is simple. For too long in this country, Black lives didn’t matter,” he said. “And whether you wear the T-shirt, whether you stand for the national anthem, whether you kneel for the national anthem, those aren’t the important issues. The important issues are that we believe there must be change.

“And now it’s more than just a gesture. It’s finding real ways. And as I said before, I believe that there’s enough people on the right side of all of this. But man, oh man, if we let the words and the lies divide us, then they’re winning. Then we’re losing. Then we’re not smart. Then we’re not good enough. And so for me, that’s what’s going through my head at the moment.”