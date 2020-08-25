LAFC’s Carlos Vela is out indefinitely with left knee injury

LAFC captain Carlos Vela, Major League Soccer’s reigning MVP, has a Grade 2 MCL injury to his left knee. There is no timetable for his return, so it’s uncertain how many games Vela will miss.

LAFC (2-1-3) heads to Utah to play Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, the first of five games in the next 18 days. But MLS, which returned to play in home markets last week for the first time since COVID-19 suspended the season in early March, has not scheduled any games for LAFC beyond Sept. 13.

Vela, 31, who broke the MLS single-season scoring record with 34 goals last season, was injured early in the second half of Saturday’s 2-0 loss to the Galaxy. Vela appeared to hurt himself in a sequence when his only shot of the game was blocked and the next time LAFC had the ball, he stretched to accept a pass from Latif Blessing with the outside of his left foot but pulled up immediately.

He stopped, bent over in pain, then dropped to the turf. When he climbed back to his feet, he limped gingerly to the sideline and waited for a pair of trainers to help him to the locker room.

Vela skipped the MLS Is Back tournament in Florida to remain in Southern California with his wife Saioa, who is nearing the end of a difficult pregnancy. As a result, Saturday’s game was his first since March 8. He was held without a goal for the first time in 12 games, ending the second-longest scoring streak in league history.

Vela missed multiple games with knee injuries at both Real Sociedad (2017) and Arsenal (2010) and was sidelined nearly two months after undergoing surgery to remove damaged cartilage in his right knee in 2015.

If Vela is out for an extended period, LAFC’s depth at forward could become a problem since Adama Diomande left the team earlier this month and returned to Norway, saying he needed to be with his family. That leaves the 35-year-old Bradley Wright-Phillips as the first option off the bench. After Wright-Phillips, the team doesn’t have another true forward with as many as 240 minutes of MLS experience.