Galaxy beat Portland to earn third victory in a row

A first-half goal by Efraín Alvarez and second-half scores from Cristian Pavón and Joe Corona lifted the Galaxy to a 3-2 victory over the Portland Timbers at Providence Park on Wednesday, extending the team’s winning streak to three games.

The Galaxy (3-3-2) went ahead to stay in the 15th minute when Alvarez, making his first start of the season, scored his first MLS goal on a left-footed strike from the center of the box. Sebastian Lletget got the assist on the goal, giving him two goals and two assists in the winning streak.

Pavón doubled the lead five minutes into the second half, taking a Nick DePuy pass about 10 yards inside the Timbers’ half, stepping away from a challenge from Portland defender Pablo Bonilla and racing alone up the left wing. He pushed the ball into the penalty area, dribbled to the center of the box, then pulled up to drill a low left-footed shot into the middle of the net.

The goal was his second in as many games and team-leading fifth of the season.

The Timbers (3-3-2) cut the lead to a goal on Felipe Mora’s score in the 67th minute, but Corona answered four minutes later for the Galaxy. Diego Valeri closed the scoring for Portland two minutes into stoppage time.

The Timbers outshot the Galaxy 17-15, but the Galaxy put seven of their tries on target while winning in Portland for the first time in four seasons.

