Soccer

Aaron Cervantes of Chino Hills has been transferred into Scottish Premier League

Goalkeeper Aaron Cervantes of the Orange County Soccer Club joins Rangers of the Scottish Premier League.
Goalkeeper Aaron Cervantes of Chino Hills is on his way to Rangers of the Scottish Premier League.
(Bailey Holiver)
By Kevin BaxterStaff Writer 
Oct. 7, 2020
4:15 PM
Teenage goalkeeper Aaron Cervantes of Chino Hills is on his way to Rangers of the Scottish Premier League on a transfer from Orange County Soccer Club of the second-tier USL Championship.

A former Galaxy academy player, Cervantes signed with OCSC at 15. He made 18 appearances for the club, posting four shutouts. Now 18 and a U.S. youth international, Cervantes started five times for Orange County in 2020, stopping 15 of 21 shots, with one shutout.

The permanent transfer is the first between Orange County and Rangers, who last year signed a strategic partnership regarding youth development and commercial activities.

“Ultimately, why I signed with Orange County was to move to Europe,” Cervantes said Wednesday. “It was in the conversations from Day 1. Obviously, I haven’t done anything. I haven’t won anything. The work is just barely getting started.”

Cervantes, whose father will travel with him to Scotland to help get him settled, said he isn’t worried about making the move in the middle of a global pandemic.

“It is what it is,” he said. “Everyone’s going through the same thing. I’m not going to get any special treatment and I’m not going to complain about anything. It’s my job. I have to do what I have to do.”

In Glasgow he’ll be reunited with Steven Gerrard, the Rangers’ coach who occasionally worked with the Galaxy academy players during his 1½ years with the MLS club.

Oliver Wyss, OCSC’s general manager and president of soccer operations, called the transfer “a landmark moment” for the club.

“Aaron was the first local, young Orange County player that we signed to a professional contract and he laid the foundation for our pathway and [for] future young talents at OCSC,” he said.

Kevin Baxter

Kevin Baxter writes about soccer and other things for the Los Angeles Times, where he has worked for 24 years. He has covered five World Cups, three Olympic Games, six World Series and a Super Bowl and has contributed to three Pulitzer Prize-winning series at The Times and Miami Herald. An essay he wrote in fifth grade was voted best in the class. He has a cool dog.
