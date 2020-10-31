Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
LAFC vs. San Jose postponed for additional coronavirus testing and evaluation

By Kevin BaxterStaff Writer 
LAFC’s Sunday match with the San Jose Earthquakes, the team’s final road game of the MLS regular season, was postponed Saturday after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Saturday.

The league also postponed Minnesota United’s Sunday match at Sporting Kansas City after a second Minnesota United player tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday.

One LAFC player did not pass a COVID-19 test Tuesday before two more were confirmed positive Friday. All players and staff were tested again Saturday and although those results came back negative, the league called off the game to allow for additional testing and evaluation.

LAFC (9-7-4) has already clinched a playoff berth. No makeup dates for either postponed game were announced. The MLS regular season ends Nov. 8 and the playoffs are scheduled to begin Nov. 20.

