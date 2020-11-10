Ask L.A. Times soccer writer Kevin Baxter your soccer questions every Wednesday
Kevin Baxter, the soccer writer for the Los Angeles Times, will answer your questions on the beautiful game every Wednesday in this space. He has covered five World Cups and three Olympic Games as well as league matches in MLS, Europe’s five major leagues and Mexico’s Liga MX.
You have questions? Our goal is to answer them. Drop them in the comments section below.
All about the beautiful game
Go inside the L.A. pro soccer scene and beyond in Kevin Baxter's weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.