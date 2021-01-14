Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Soccer

After a trophyless season, Barcelona eyes prize in Spanish Super Cup final

Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong celebrates with teammate Ronald Araujo after scoring.
Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, right, celebrates with teammate Ronald Araujo after scoring the opening goal during Spanish Super Cup semifinal match against Real Sociedad in Cordoba, Spain, on Wednesday.
(Jose Breton / Associated Press)
By Kevin BaxterStaff Writer 
Barcelona didn’t add to its jam-packed trophy case last season, but it can pick up some hardware this weekend in a domestic cup competition while the top teams in Ligue 1 could switch places in France, highlighting the top televised soccer games from Europe this weekend.

La Liga: Barcelona didn’t win anything in 2019-20, the first time the Blaugrana has been shut out in 12 years. It can assure that doesn’t happen this season with a win over Athletic Club in Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final (ESPN2, 11:55 a.m. PT).

Ligue 1: Lyon (11-1-7) needs a win over visiting Metz (6-6-7) on Sunday (BeIN Sports, noon PT) to hold its one-point lead over Paris Saint-Germain (12-4-3), which travels to Angers (9-7-3) on Saturday (BeIN Sports, noon PT).

EPL: With Sunday’s Everton-Aston Villa match postponed by a COVID-19 outbreak and NBC moving the day’s two marquee matchups — league-leading Manchester United at No. 2 Liverpool and Crystal Palace at No. 3 Manchester City — to its streaming service, Peacock, the only televised matches from England this weekend will involve teams likely fighting to avoid relegation. Fulham (2-8-6) will host Christian Pulisic’s Chelsea (7-5-5) on Saturday (NBC, Universo, 9:30 a.m. PT) and Wolverhampton (6-8-4) will welcome visiting West Bromwich-Albion (1-11-5) in the early game (NBCSN, Univision, 4:30 a.m. PT). Both Fulham and West Brom are in the drop zone. Just outside in 17th place is Brighton (2-8-8), which travels to Leeds United (7-8-2) on Saturday (NBCSN, Universo, 7 a.m. PT). Last-place Sheffield United (1-15-2) will welcome Tottenham (8-3-6) on Sunday (NBCSN, Telemundo, 6 a.m. PT).

