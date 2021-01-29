Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Soccer

Manchester City tries to hold top spot in Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gives instructions from the sidelines
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has his team on a seven-match win streak.
(Martin Rickett / Associated Press)
By Kevin BaxterStaff Writer 
It’s been a topsy-turvy season at the top of the Premier League with Manchester City, the latest team to try out the penthouse, needing a win this weekend to assure itself a longer stay. In Spain, Atlético Madrid is threatening to end the league race before spring comes, a goal it can bring closer with a road win Sunday, highlighting the top televised games from Europe this weekend.

EPL: A record nine of the EPL’s 20 teams have taken a turn atop the standings, quite a change from last season when only two — Manchester City and eventual champion Liverpool — spent time there. City (12-2-5), 13th in the standings two months ago, moved into first earlier this week and can stay there with a win over last-place Sheffield United (2-16-2) on Saturday (NBCSN, Universo, 7 a.m. PT). City has won seven in a row and is unbeaten in its last 11 behind goalkeeper Ederson, who has a league-best 11 shutouts in 18 matches. City’s lead is just one point, though, so any stumble would allow crosstown rival Manchester United (12-4-4) back into the lead with a win at Arsenal (9-8-3) on Saturday (Ch. 4, Telemundo, 9:30 a.m. PT). The Gunners are unbeaten in their last six, but United is the only EPL team that has yet to lose on the road, going 8-0-2.

La Liga: Once-beaten Atlético Madrid (15-1-2), which has spent nearly half the season atop La Liga, enters the weekend with a seven-point margin over second-place Real Madrid (12-3-4). None of the leaders in Europe’s major leagues has a bigger advantage and it’s a lead Atlético can add to when it travels to mid-standings Cadiz (6-8-6) on Sunday (BeIN Sports, 7:15 a.m. PT). Atlético also has one of the league’s top scorers in former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, whose 12 goals match Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri, and the league’s top goalkeeper in Jan Oblak, whose 11 clean sheets in 18 matches are three better than any rival.

Soccer
