Soccer

Christen Press and Megan Rapinoe lead U.S. past Brazil in SheBelieves Cup

United States forward Megan Rapinoe (15) celebrates after scoring a goal during.
U.S. forward Megan Rapinoe, right, celebrates after scoring a goal against Brazil in the SheBelieves Cup on Sunday.
(Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. — 

Christen Press scored in the 11th minute, Megan Rapinoe added a late goal and the U.S. women beat Brazil 2-0 in the SheBelieves Cup on Sunday.

The U.S. sits atop the SheBelieves Cup standings with two wins. Canada and Argentina were to play later Sunday in the round-robin tournament.

The United States, winner of the last two World Cups, is unbeaten in 36 straight games overall and 52 straight at home.

The Americans have won five straight over Brazil and are unbeaten in the last seven matches. The team is 20-0-2 against Brazil on American soil.

Press took a pass from Lindsey Horan and rushed forward, fooling a defender before a powerful strike to the far corner of the net. It was Press’ 10th goal in her last 13 national team games and 59th international goal.

Moments later, Crystal Dunn’s sliding tackle prevented Debinha on the breakaway. Brazil had a good chance in the 82nd minute when Marta found Debinha in the box, but the shot went just wide.

It was the 10th straight shutout for U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

Alex Morgan made her first start for the national team since giving birth to daughter Charlie last year. Morgan and Press were subbed out in the 71st minute and replaced with Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd.

Brazil midfielder Andressa, center, is separated from the ball by U.S. forward Lynn Williams and defender Emily Sonnett.
Brazil midfielder Andressa, center, is separated from the ball by U.S. forward Lynn Williams, left, and defender Emily Sonnett during Sunday’s match.
(Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)

Horan served the ball into the box for Rapinoe, who scored in the 88th minute. After she scored, Rapinoe made a baby-rocking gesture in honor of teammates Ali Krieger and Ashlynn Harris, who recently adopted daughter Sloane.

The Brazilians are led by Pia Sundhage, who coached the U.S. from 2008-12. Sundhage took Brazil over last summer and has an 8-2-3 record.

The U.S. beat Canada 1-0 in its SheBelieves Cup opener on Thursday.

Brazil beat rival Argentina 4-1 on Thursday. Brazil is making its second overall appearance in the tournament, now in its sixth year.

Soccer
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
