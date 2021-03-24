LAFC schedule is released, and 32 of 34 games are in MLS’ Western Conference

Major League Soccer’s unbalanced schedule will see LAFC playing 32 of its 34 games against Western Conference opponents this season, beginning with its April 17 opener at home with expansion Austin FC.

The mid-April opening weekend is the latest in MLS history. The regular season concludes on Nov. 7, a day earlier than last year, with LAFC playing Colorado on the road.

Austin is one of eight conference foes LAFC will face three times. The others are Seattle, Sporting Kansas City, Portland, Vancouver, San Jose, Real Salt Lake and the Galaxy. The three cross-town El Tráfico matches with the Galaxy will be played May 8 and Oct. 3 in Carson, and Aug. 28 at Banc of California Stadium.

In addition to the Galaxy, LAFC also has a significant history with the Sounders. Although LAFC beat Seattle in the first game in franchise history and again in the first game at Banc of California Stadium, the Sounders eliminated LAFC from the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

LAFC’s only trip beyond the Central Time Zone is to Atlanta on Aug. 15. The only other match with an Eastern Conference team is a May 29 home game with New York City.

MLS clubs will continue to travel on charter flights this season because of the pandemic. In an effort to minimize travel and time on the road, the number of regional matches has been increased and clubs will travel the day of the game whenever possible.

LAFC has two extended home stands, one that spans 3½ weeks and four matches in late May and early June, and another that covers three games and 15 days in September. Bob Bradley’s team also will play three games in eight or fewer days on five occasions and will play four times in 11 days in late July.

July and August are the team’s busiest months, with six games each. LAFC is scheduled to play 16 games on national television.

LAFC schedule

April 17: vs. Austin; 24: vs. Seattle.

May 1: at Houston; 8: at Galaxy; 16: at Seattle; 22: vs. Colorado; 29: vs. NYCFC.

June 19: vs. Houston; 23: vs. Dallas; 26: at Sporting KC.

July 3: at Real Salt Lake; 7: at Austin; 17: vs. Real Salt Lake; 21: at Portland; 24: at Vancouver; 28: vs. Minnesota.

Aug. 4: vs. Sporting KC; 8: at San Jose; 15: at Atlanta; 21: at Vancouver; 28: vs. Galaxy.

Sept. 3: vs. Sporting Kansas City; 12: vs. Real Salt Lake; 15: at Austin; 19: at Portland; 25: at San Jose; 29: vs. Portland.

Oct. 3: at Galaxy; 16: vs. San Jose; 20: at Dallas; 23: at Minnesota; 26: vs. Seattle.

Nov. 1: at Vancouver; 7: at Colorado.

