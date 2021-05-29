LAFC can’t hold off late NYCFC rally, falls at home

Santiago Mier and Saila Reyes are new LAFC season ticket holders who patiently waited to enter Banc of California Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

There have been four previous home games this season, but Mier and Reyes had only attended one before catching LAFC‘s 2-1 loss to New York City FC.

“The anticipation has been great in terms of the build-up, but now that we’re here, we are very excited to get with the program and get with the season and the whole experience,” Mier said before kickoff.

The supporters roared all match, but LAFC couldn’t hold off a late NYCFC surge despite maintaining a possession advantage from start to finish.

In the 56th minute, Corey Baird scored for LAFC off a pass from Mark-Anthony Kaye to give the club a 1-0 lead.

LAFC took six shots before the strike, with just two on goal.

NYCFC didn’t wilt under pressure. Jesús Medina scored a left footed shot from the left side of the box to tie the match at one goal apiece in the 70th minute.

A combination of a foul and use of offensive language earned Nicolás Acevedo a red card in the 86th minute, but LAFC failed to exploit the advantage.

In the 90th minute, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi delivered the decisive blow for NYCFC, scoring off a corner. Alexander Callens earned the assist.

NYCFC (3-2-2, 11 points) held off LAFC’s (2-3-2, 8 points) push for an equalizer.

While LAFC continues to work to find its footing and live up to preseason championship expectations, the club’s supporters are close to full roar.

The energy and excitement was electric from start to finish. It differs dramatically from matches played last season without any fans in the stadium.

Banc of California features vaccinated and unvaccinated seating arrangements, allowing fans to pack in closer if they are vaccinated while spreading fans out if they aren’t. LAFC is expected to open to full fan capacity as soon as next week as California continues its pandemic reopening.

“It’s been really nice feeling like we’re back in L.A. again because you can feel the entire spirit of the city in there,” Reyes said before kickoff.

“And then, we’re in the vaccinated section, so it kind of just makes everyone feel more comfortable.”