LAFC coach Bob Bradley on loss to Earthquakes: ‘On our terms, we have to be better’

LAFC had no answers for the San Jose Earthquake’s Nathan and Javier López, who scored one goal apiece during a 2-1 home win Sunday night.

Coach Bob Bradley’s team is now winless during its past five matches.

“There’s no doubt we’re frustrated as a group,” Bradley said. “Too many results that we do not find a way to come out on the top.”

Cristian Espinoza had two assists for San Jose (5-7-6).

Nathan opened the scoring in the 11th minute and López doubled the advantage for the Earthquakes in the 28th.

An own goal in the 39th minute trimmed LAFC’s deficit to 2-1.

While Bradley said his side corrected some issues as the game continued, LAFC was not strong enough in transition to score the equalizer.

“On our terms, we have to be better. Early in the game that is where they had the advantages and as we pushed back into the game, I saw improvement, but we did not do enough to get to the second goal,” Bradley said.

The Earthquakes have won their past three matches against LAFC after losing each of the first five meetings.

LAFC’s Latif Blessing said the club is fighting to get back on track.

“Everyone is sad right now,” he said. “It’s been tough for the moment. We need to tell ourselves that it is not over. We have more games to go. We need to set up ourselves to play good and win game by game. That is the mentality we need to have and keep going.”