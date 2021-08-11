Angel City sets season ticket prices and makes limited free road games offer

Angel City FC announced its debut season ticket prices Wednesday, offering packages that start at $15 per game and incentives that include limited access to free road match tickets.

A limited number of season tickets for Angel City’s 12 home games at Banc of California Stadium in 2022 will cost $150 per person. More than 10,000 season ticket packages are available for less than $240 and another 15,000 are priced at less than $360.

Single-game ticket rates have not been announced yet and will go on sale at a later date.

Angel City is an expansion franchise joining the National Women’s Soccer League for the 2022 season. It is led by a celebrity ownership group that includes founder Natalie Portman. It also is backed by 14 former U.S. women’s national team stars, including Mia Hamm, Julie Foudy and Abby Wambach.

The team is early in the expansion process led by sporting director Eniola Aluko and is soon expected to announce its first coach and player signee. The Times’ Kevin Baxter has reported Angel City is pushing to land U.S. women’s national team star Christen Press, a Southern California native who helped the Americans win the bronze medal the Tokyo Olympics. The bulk of player acquisitions likely won’t be completed until January and the NWSL season featuring 12 teams is expected to begin in April.



Those who sign up for Angel City season tickets by Dec. 31 will be known as Angel City “Day Ones” and get limited access to free road match tickets, first access to preseason events and early access to purchase merchandise.

All season ticket packages will include interest-free flexible payment plans, a 15% discount on merchandise, first right to purchase non-regular season game tickets, season ticket holder rates for additional tickets and season-long parking, access to Angel City fan events, a season ticketholder gift and access to sponsor discounts.

Those who purchase the highest priced packages also can get access to VIP events and VIP entrances and club spaces at Banc of California Stadium.

Season ticket seat deposits can be purchased at angelcity.com/tickets and questions can be sent to tickets@angelcityfc.com.