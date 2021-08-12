LAFC’s Carlos Vela, Galaxy’s Chicharito headline MLS skills challenge

LAFC’s Carlos Vela, Major League Soccer’s single-season scoring record holder, and the Galaxy’s Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, headline the eight-man MLS roster for the Aug. 24 skills challenge ahead of the league All-Star game at Banc of California Stadium.

The MLS players — six forwards and two goalkeepers — will face eight players from Mexico’s Liga MX. In the two-hour competition, players will be tested on shooting, their ability to collect and control balls coming from different angles, crossing and volleying, passing, and their skill at a crossbar challenge.

The goalkeepers will compete in the cross-and-volley, crossbar and touch challenges.

Also on the MLS team is Seattle forward Raúl Ruidíaz, who shares the league scoring lead with 11 goals, and Dallas teenager Ricardo Pepi.

The Liga MX roster features Andre-Pierre Gignac, the Tigres’ all-time leading scorer, who carried the team past LAFC in last December’s CONCACAF Champions League final; and Cruz Azul teammates Jonathan Rodríguez and Orbelín Pineda, who helped La Máquina to its first title in 24 years last spring.

The All-Star game, which for the first time will match MLS players against a team from the Mexican league, will be played at Banc of California Stadium on Aug. 25.

MLS roster

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, Galaxy, forward; Carlos Vela, LAFC, forward; Pedro Gallese, Orlando City SC, goalkeeper; Nani, Orlando City, forward; Ricardo Pepi, Dallas, forward; Raúl Ruidíaz, Seattle, forward; Matt Turner, New England Revolution, goalkeeper; Lucas Zelarayán, Columbus, forward

Liga MX roster

Rogelio Funes Mori, Monterrey, forward; Jonathan Rodríguez, Cruz Azul, forward; André-Pierre Gignac, Tigres, forward; Rubens Sambueza, Toluca, midfielder; Diego Valdés, Santos Laguna, midfielder; Orbelín Pineda, Cruz Azul, midfielder; Alfredo Talavera, Pumas, goalkeeper; Nahuel Guzmán, Tigres, goalkeeper

Additional information, including how to purchase tickets, is available at MLSsoccer.com/All-Star.