Advertisement
Share
Soccer

Chicharito’s goal gives Galaxy draw with Houston Dynamo

Galaxy forward Chicharito controls the ball.
Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández scored in the team’s draw with the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday.
(Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)
By Kevin BaxterStaff Writer 
Share

Want to know how the Galaxy are going to do in any given game? Well don’t bother with the oddmakers or exotic stats such as expected goals or power ratings. Just check the lineup and if Javier Hernández is playing, chances are it’s going to be a good night for the team.

It happened again Wednesday, when Hernández scored early in the second half to rescue the underperforming Galaxy in a 1-1 draw with the Houston Dynamo before a sparse midweek crowd announced at 15,341.

Although the tie was a disappointing result against a team that hasn’t won on the road this season, it ended a two-game home losing streak while solidifying the Galaxy’s hold on fourth place in the Western Conference.

More importantly, the team is 7-3-2 this season when Hernández plays and 4-5-3 when he doesn’t, making the right calf injury that sidelined him for nearly three months this summer the most intractable opponent the Galaxy has faced this season.

Advertisement

Still, there’s plenty of room for improvement coach Greg Vanney said.

“For us being at home, the intensity level at the beginning didn’t have enough urgency,” he said. “It was like we wanted to play this beautiful passing soccer, but we needed to go impose ourselves on the opposition and set the tone and tempo of the game. We’ve got to be able, with this group, to find the emotion and the urgency and still stay organized and purposeful in what we’re doing.

“We as a group have to get to another level. We’re still disjointed.”

Los Angeles FC forward Danny Musovski (16) drives the ball between Austin FC defender Matt Besler (5) and midfielder Alexander Ring (8) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Soccer

Danny Musovski, Cristian Arango score to help LAFC beat Austin FC

Danny Musovski scored moments after entering the game, Cristian Arango scored on a penalty kick and LAFC beat Austin FC 2-1 on Wednesday.

The Dynamo (4-10-11), who have won just once in their last 18 games, opened the scoring in the 13th minute when Fafa Picault got behind center back Sega Coulibaly, ran onto a low through ball from Darwin Quintero, then beat backup goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann with a right-footed shot toward the far post. It was his team-leading ninth goal of the season and third in four days.

Klinsmann was making his second start of the season in place of Jonathan Bond, who is out indefinitely with what the Galaxy are calling a low-grade quadriceps strain.

Hernández matched that in the 61st minute, leaping between defenders Adam Lundkvist and Teenage Hadebe to nod home a long cross from halftime substitute Dejan Joveljic.

The goal was Hernández’s 11th of the season — and first since June 26 — but he paid dearly for it, banging heads with Hadebe, who remained on the turf for several minutes. In addition to tying the game, the goal also lowered Hernández’s season average to a score every 92 minutes, the second-best percentage in the league among players with at least six goals.

Advertisement

Mexico and Nigeria play the first half of their international friendly soccer match at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Soccer

NBC Sports to bring ‘Premier League Mornings Live’ festival to Coliseum this fall

NBC Sports is bringing its traveling studio soccer show, ‘Premier League Mornings Live,’ to Los Angeles for a two-day fan festival outside the Coliseum.

Add in his one assist and Hernández has been directly involved in 12 of the team’s 37 goals this season, nearly twice as many as his next-productive teammate. And the team is unbeaten since he returned to the lineup four days ago, drawing both Colorado and Houston.

So the Galaxy (11-8-5) figure to go only as far as Hernández’s balky calf can carry them. And the road ahead is a tough one.

Wednesday’s game was the Galaxy’s lone September match at home, where they have a conference-best seven wins. The next three games — and six of the last 10 in the regular season — are on the road, where the Galaxy are 4-4-3. It’s a trek the team won’t survive playing like it did Wednesday.

Advertisement

“We still could do much, much better,” Hernández said, echoing his coach. “We’re not even scratching the ceiling as [to] how good this team can be.

“Good enough to be champions? We don’t know. We’ll see.”

Soccer
Kevin Baxter

Kevin Baxter writes about soccer and other things for the Los Angeles Times, where he has worked for 24 years. He has covered five World Cups, three Olympic Games, six World Series and a Super Bowl and has contributed to three Pulitzer Prize-winning series at The Times and Miami Herald. An essay he wrote in fifth grade was voted best in the class. He has a cool dog.
Advertisement