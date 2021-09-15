NBC Sports to bring ‘Premier League Mornings Live’ festival to Coliseum this fall

NBC Sports is bringing its traveling studio soccer show, “Premier League Mornings Live,” to Southern California for the first time next month as part of a two-day fan festival outside the Coliseum.

The event, scheduled for Oct. 23-24, will include a live broadcast of the Premier League studio show — hosted by Rebecca Lowe and featuring analysts Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard — as well as action from nine EPL games on the NBC and Telemundo family of networks.

The fan festival is the sixth production of “Premier League Mornings Live” that NBC Sports has done on location and the first since the December 2019 event in Miami Beach. Last season’s event, scheduled for Philadelphia, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to Miami, previous fan festivals were held in New York, Washington, Boston and Austin, Texas.

“After nearly two years everyone on PL Mornings is so excited to get back out on the road again and be with the fans,” said Lowe, who has hosted NBC’s Premier League studio show since its inception in 2013. “It’s the highlight of the season for us. One big Premier League party.”

Games scheduled for that weekend include Chelsea vs. Norwich City, Brighton vs. Manchester City and a Sunday morning showdown between Manchester United and Liverpool.

The event will be held outdoors, under the Olympic torch at the peristyle end of the Coliseum. Attendees will be required to show proof a COVID-19 vaccination to attend. You can sign up to attend here.