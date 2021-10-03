Advertisement
Soccer

Early goals carry Galaxy and El Trafíco rival LAFC to draw

LAFC midfielder Eduard Atuesta controls the ball in front of Galaxy midfielder Jonathan dos Santos.
LAFC midfielder Eduard Atuesta controls the ball in front of Galaxy midfielder Jonathan dos Santos during a 1-1 draw at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday.
(Katharine Lotze / Getty Images)
Associated Press
Samuel Grandsir scored and Jonathan Bond had five saves to help the Galaxy tie El Trafíco rival LAFC 1-1 on Sunday night.

Victor Vazquez played a through ball to the top of the area where Grandsir beat goalkeeper Jamal Blackman — who had charged off his line — before rolling in an empty-netter to tie it in the 17th minute.

The Galaxy (11-11-6) are winless in nine straight games dating to a 1-0 victory at Minnesota United on Aug. 14.

Mamadou “Mbacke” Fall opened the scoring in the sixth minute, when he headed home a corner kick by Eduard Atuesta.

LAFC (9-12-7) is winless, with three losses, in its last four games.

Soccer
