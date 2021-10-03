Early goals carry Galaxy and El Trafíco rival LAFC to draw
Samuel Grandsir scored and Jonathan Bond had five saves to help the Galaxy tie El Trafíco rival LAFC 1-1 on Sunday night.
Victor Vazquez played a through ball to the top of the area where Grandsir beat goalkeeper Jamal Blackman — who had charged off his line — before rolling in an empty-netter to tie it in the 17th minute.
The Galaxy (11-11-6) are winless in nine straight games dating to a 1-0 victory at Minnesota United on Aug. 14.
The Galaxy and MLS honored Landon Donovan, arguably the greatest soccer player in U.S. history, with a statue unveiled outside Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday.
Mamadou “Mbacke” Fall opened the scoring in the sixth minute, when he headed home a corner kick by Eduard Atuesta.
LAFC (9-12-7) is winless, with three losses, in its last four games.
