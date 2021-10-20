Advertisement
Share
Soccer

Cristian Arango’s hat trick leads LAFC past Pepi-less FC Dallas

LAFC forward Danny Musovski is hugged by teammates after scoring.
LAFC players celebrate after a goal during a game.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Associated Press
Share
FRISCO, Texas — 

Cristian Arango’s hat trick, which included two goals four minutes apart late in the second half, led LAFC over a Ricardo Pepi-less FC Dallas team 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Pepi did not play after injuring a foot last week in the U.S. national team’s win over Costa Rica.

Arango tied it at 1 in the 33rd minute on a penalty kick that goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro got a hand on but the ball rolled over the line. Arango had a sliding finish of Daniel Musovski’s pass to tie it at 2 in the 75th, and then gave LAFC its first lead four minutes later.

Arango has 11 goals in 13 games with LAFC (11-12-7) this season, including two on Saturday.

Advertisement

Dallas (6-14-10) has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Ryan Hollingshead opened the scoring in the 10th by slotting it inside the far post, and Franco Jara gave Dallas a 2-1 lead just before halftime.

Cristian Arango, third from the right wearing a man of the match scarf, and his LAFC teammates celebrate after defeating the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Soccer

Cristian Arango scores twice, helping LAFC earn momentum-boosting win over San Jose

Cristian Arango continues to find the back of the net for LAFC, scoring two goals in a 3-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes that kept his team’s playoff hopes alive.

Soccer
Advertisement