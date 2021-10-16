Cristian Arango scores twice to lead LAFC to victory over San Jose
Cristian Arango scored a goal in each half to reach eight on the season and LAFC beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 on Saturday.
LAFC (10-12-7) snapped a four-game losing streak in the series. San Jose (8-12-9) has conceded at least three goals in five of its last six games.
Arango scored in the 28th on a penalty kick and capped it in the 88th on a breakaway. He added his first MLS assist on a back-heel pass to Danny Musovski in the third minute.
Carlos Fiero scored for the Earthquakes off a corner kick in the 61st.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.