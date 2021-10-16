Advertisement
Cristian Arango scores twice to lead LAFC to victory over San Jose

LAFC's Cristian Arango battles for the ball with Portland's Yimmi Chara,
LAFC’s Cristian Arango, shown here batting for the ball with Portland’s Yimmi Chara, right, during a game on Sept. 29, scored two goals in a 3-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Cristian Arango scored a goal in each half to reach eight on the season and LAFC beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 on Saturday.

LAFC (10-12-7) snapped a four-game losing streak in the series. San Jose (8-12-9) has conceded at least three goals in five of its last six games.

Arango scored in the 28th on a penalty kick and capped it in the 88th on a breakaway. He added his first MLS assist on a back-heel pass to Danny Musovski in the third minute.

Carlos Fiero scored for the Earthquakes off a corner kick in the 61st.

