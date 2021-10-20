Advertisement
Soccer

Sacha Kljestan scores in second straight game, Galaxy beat Dynamo

Galaxy midfielder Sacha Kljestan celebrates after scoring on a penalty kick.
Galaxy midfielder Sacha Kljestan, center, scored in the team’s 3-0 win over the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
HOUSTON — 

Sacha Kljestan and Kevin Cabral scored in the L.A. Galaxy’s 3-0 win over the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles (13-11-6) has won two straight after getting a stoppage-time winner from Kljestan on Saturday. Houston (6-13-12) was eliminated from playoff contention Saturday.

Kljestan scored on a penalty kick in the 39th minute and a Zarek Valentin own goal gave the Galaxy a 2-0 lead at the break. Cabral scored two minutes after halftime on a breakaway.

Greg Vanney earned his 100th regular-season victory as an MLS coach.

