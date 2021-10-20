Sacha Kljestan scores in second straight game, Galaxy beat Dynamo
Sacha Kljestan and Kevin Cabral scored in the L.A. Galaxy’s 3-0 win over the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night.
Los Angeles (13-11-6) has won two straight after getting a stoppage-time winner from Kljestan on Saturday. Houston (6-13-12) was eliminated from playoff contention Saturday.
Kljestan scored on a penalty kick in the 39th minute and a Zarek Valentin own goal gave the Galaxy a 2-0 lead at the break. Cabral scored two minutes after halftime on a breakaway.
Greg Vanney earned his 100th regular-season victory as an MLS coach.
The secret history of Galaxy radio voice Joe Tutino
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.