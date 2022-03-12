Galaxy can’t hold onto early lead in 3-2 loss to Seattle Sounders
Xavier Arreaga scored the deciding goal on a header in the 72nd minute, sending the Seattle Sounders past the Galaxy 3-2 on Saturday.
Alex Roldan assisted on Arreaga’s game-winner to help the Sounders (1-2-0) pick up their first three points of the season.
Javier “Chicharito” Hernández scored in the sixth minute to give the Galaxy (2-1-0) the lead. Jordan Morris pulled Seattle even with a goal 11 minutes later.
The Sounders took a 2-1 lead into intermission when Fredy Montero scored in stoppage time. Julian Araujo fouled in the box and Montero scored from the spot on a free kick.
Douglas Costa had a free kick deflect into the net off Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei three minutes into the second half to knot the score.
Efrain Alvarez’s attempt to get L.A. even hit the crossbar with 10 minutes remaining.
The Galaxy outshot Seattle 14-8, but the Sounders had a 4-3 edge in shots on goal.
Frei had one save for Seattle. Jonathan Bond made one save for L.A.
