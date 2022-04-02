Advertisement
Ilie Sanchez’s goal in the 51st minute helps push LAFC past Orlando City

Highlights from LAFC’s 4-2 win over Orlando City on Saturday.

Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. — 

Ilie Sanchez scored for LAFC on Saturday in a 4-2 victory over Orlando City.

Sanchez put LAFC (4-0-1) ahead for good at 3-2 in the 51st minute.

LAFC also got one goal each from Kwadwo Opoku, Jesus Murillo and Brian Rodriguez.

Alexandre Pato and Joao Moutinho racked up one goal each for Orlando (2-2-2).

Orlando outshot LAFC 12-8, with six shots on goal to four for LAFC.

Maxime Crepeau saved four of the six shots he faced for LAFC.

Both teams next play Saturday, with LAFC visiting the Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park, and Orlando hosting the Chicago Fire.

