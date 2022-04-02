Ilie Sanchez’s goal in the 51st minute helps push LAFC past Orlando City
Highlights from LAFC’s 4-2 win over Orlando City on Saturday.
Ilie Sanchez scored for LAFC on Saturday in a 4-2 victory over Orlando City.
Sanchez put LAFC (4-0-1) ahead for good at 3-2 in the 51st minute.
LAFC also got one goal each from Kwadwo Opoku, Jesus Murillo and Brian Rodriguez.
Former U.S. women’s national team goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested after police said they found her passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle.
Alexandre Pato and Joao Moutinho racked up one goal each for Orlando (2-2-2).
Orlando outshot LAFC 12-8, with six shots on goal to four for LAFC.
Maxime Crepeau saved four of the six shots he faced for LAFC.
Both teams next play Saturday, with LAFC visiting the Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park, and Orlando hosting the Chicago Fire.
All about the beautiful game
Go inside the L.A. pro soccer scene and beyond in Kevin Baxter's weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.