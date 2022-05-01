Advertisement
Soccer

LAFC surges late to defeat Minnesota 2-0 and retake first place

LAFC midfielder Ryan Hollingshead celebrates with defender Sebastien Ibeagha.
LAFC midfielder Ryan Hollingshead, center left, celebrates with defender Sebastien Ibeagha after scoring against Vancouver on March 20. Hollingshead scored in the 83rd minute Sunday against Minnesota.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Ryan Hollingshead broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 82nd minute, Jose Cifuentes scored in the final minute of full time and LAFC regained the top spot in the Western Conference with a 2-0 victory over Minnesota United in MLS play on Sunday night.

LAFC (7-1-1) moved two points ahead of second-place Austin FC with the win. LAFC has scored multiple goals in six of its seven victories this season.

Danny Musovski notched an assist on Hollingshead’s game-winner. Diego Palacios and Francisco Ginella had assists on Cifuentes’ insurance score.

LAFC outshot Minnesota United (4-3-2) 22-6 with a 6-1 advantage in shots on goal.

Maxime Crepeau saved the only shot he faced for LAFC. Dayne St. Clair saved three of the five shots he faced for United.

