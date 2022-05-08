Mark Delgado scores to lead second-place Galaxy to victory over Austin FC
Mark Delgado drilled a shot just inside the left post from 35 yards out in the sixth minute and Jonathan Bond made it stand up to lead the Galaxy to a 1-0 victory over Austin FC on Sunday.
The victory vaults the Galaxy (7-3-1) over Austin (6-3-2) and into second place in the Western Conference, one point behind front-running LAFC.
Austin had a 12-9 advantage in shots, but the Galaxy had a 5-3 edge in shots on goal.
Bond saved all three shots he faced for the Galaxy. Andrew Tarbell saved four of the five shots he faced for Austin.
Austin nearly scored the equalizer in the 89th minute, but Sebastian Driussi had a free kick bounce off the post. Driussi just missed connecting with Danny Hoesen in the 90th.
