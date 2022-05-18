Advertisement
Soccer

Galaxy settle with 1-1 draw with Minnesota United

Galaxy midfielder Sacha Kljestan plays against the Charlotte FC.
Galaxy midfielder Sacha Kljestan scored in the team’s 1-1 draw with the Minnesota United on Wednesday.
(Jacob Kupferman / Associated Press)
Associated Press
SAINT PAUL, Minn.  — 

Robin Lod scored in the 87th minute to help Minnesota United earn a 1-1 draw with the Galaxy on Wednesday.

Lod scored the equalizer for United (4-5-3) with an assist from DJ Taylor.

Sacha Kljestan broke a scoreless tie with a penalty-kick goal in the 83rd minute for the Galaxy (6-4-2).

United outshot the Galaxy 17-12, but LA had an 8-4 edge in shots on goal.

Dayne St. Clair saved three shots for United. Jonathan Bond had seven saves for the Galaxy.

