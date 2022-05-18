Galaxy settle with 1-1 draw with Minnesota United
Robin Lod scored in the 87th minute to help Minnesota United earn a 1-1 draw with the Galaxy on Wednesday.
Lod scored the equalizer for United (4-5-3) with an assist from DJ Taylor.
Sacha Kljestan broke a scoreless tie with a penalty-kick goal in the 83rd minute for the Galaxy (6-4-2).
United outshot the Galaxy 17-12, but LA had an 8-4 edge in shots on goal.
Dayne St. Clair saved three shots for United. Jonathan Bond had seven saves for the Galaxy.
The Galaxy and LAFC have some of the highest team payrolls in the MLS while Javier “Chicharito” Hernández is the second-highest paid player in MLS.
