Soccer

Rayan Raveloson scores two goals as Galaxy defeats Montreal

Galaxy midfielder Rayan Raveloson plays against the Charlotte FC.
Galaxy midfielder Rayan Raveloson scored twice during the team’s 4-0 win over Montreal on Monday.
(Jacob Kupferman / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Rayan Raveloson scored twice as the Galaxy defeated Montreal 4-0 on Monday night at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Both of Raveloson’s goals for the Galaxy (8-6-3) came in the second half, the first in the 60th minute and the second in the 79th.

The Galaxy also got one goal each from Dejan Joveljic and Javier “Chicharito” Hernández.

The Galaxy visit LAFC on Friday, while Montreal (9-7-2) will host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

