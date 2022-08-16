LAFC beats D.C. United to win seventh in row

Kwadwo Opoku scored in the 67th minute to break a scoreless tie and help LAFC defeat D.C. United 1-0 on Tuesday night at Banc of California Stadium to capture its seventh straight MLS win.

LAFC increased its lead in the Western Conference standings, improving to 18-3-4.

“I want to help the team if I start or come off the bench. ... Everything I’ve got to help the team,” Opoku said after the match.

LAFC, which was coming off a 5-0 rout of Charlotte FC, suffered its last MLS loss against the Galaxy in early July.

Since then, it has outscored its opponents 16-3. The team improved to 6-3 in matches decided by one goal.

LAFC is 9-1-1 in its last 10 matches and improved to 11-1-2 at home.

It was LAFC’s first meeting of the season against United, which fell to 2-9-1 in road games.