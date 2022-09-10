Riqui Puig scores in stoppage time as Galaxy salvages draw with Nashville
Highlights from the Galaxy’s 1-1 draw with Nashville on Saturday.
Riqui Puig scored the tying goal in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time for the Galaxy in a 1-1 draw with Nashville on Saturday.
Hany Mukhtar scored on a penalty kick in the 29th minute for Nashville.
Joe Willis saved seven shots for Nashville (12-9-10). Jonathan Bond made one save for the Galaxy (11-11-7).
The Galaxy visit the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday. Nashville plays on the road against Austin next Saturday.
