Advertisement
Share
Soccer

Riqui Puig scores in stoppage time as Galaxy salvages draw with Nashville

Highlights from the Galaxy’s 1-1 draw with Nashville on Saturday.

Associated Press
Share
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — 

Riqui Puig scored the tying goal in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time for the Galaxy in a 1-1 draw with Nashville on Saturday.

Hany Mukhtar scored on a penalty kick in the 29th minute for Nashville.

Joe Willis saved seven shots for Nashville (12-9-10). Jonathan Bond made one save for the Galaxy (11-11-7).

The Galaxy visit the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday. Nashville plays on the road against Austin next Saturday.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 05: Scarlett Camberos #7 of Mexico.

Soccer

Analysis: With Mexico soccer in a dire state, its president searches for a miracle comeback

The Mexican men’s and women’s national teams are in disarray. Can federation president Yon de Luisa pull off a miracle and turn around the programs?

Advertisement

Soccer
Advertisement