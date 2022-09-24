Javier “Chicharito” Hernández’s two goals help Galaxy earn key win at San Jose

The Galaxy’s playoff hopes got a much-needed push Saturday night.

Los Angeles topped the San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto thanks to two goals from Javier “Chicharito” Hernández.

The Galaxy wasted little time striking first. Hernández notched his 16th goal of the season in the 12th minute, and 30 minutes later Gastón Brugman gave the Galaxy a two-goal lead that they held at halftime.

Advertisement

Hernández scored the eventual winner in the 69th minute with another goal. San Jose’s Cristian Espinoza scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute, and Nathan scored in the 93rd minute.

The Galaxy (46 points) are tied with Portland for fifth in the standings, but L.A. owns the tiebreaker.