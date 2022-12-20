Lionel Messi beats an egg ... for most Instagram likes ever
When Lionel Messi helped Argentina win the World Cup championship Sunday, he claimed the one title that had eluded him during his storied career.
Or so we thought.
But just days later, he has claimed another title ... from an egg.
An Instagram post from Messi’s verified account has broken the social media site’s record for having received the most likes. The post, which features a gallery of photos taken after Argentina’s win over France in the World Cup final, as well as a message from Messi thanking his supporters, has prompted more than 64 million users to click the “like” button since it was posted Sunday.
That beats the previous record held by a photo of a plain brown egg, posted almost four years ago by the verified account world_record_egg. That post currently has been liked by more than 57 million users.
Messi’s post also includes a heartfelt message to his supporters, written in Spanish:
“Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We prove once again that Argentinians, when we fight together and united, we are able to achieve what we aim. The merit of this group, which is above individuals, is its strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians... We did it!!!”
The egg’s post also includes a message, albeit one that’s slightly less heartfelt:
“Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this.”
The list of most-liked Instagram posts appears on Wikipedia, so take it for what it’s worth.
