Selena Gomez was a meme-worthy ‘mood’ while watching Lionel Messi play against LAFC

Selena Gomez, center, is seen along with rapper Tyga, left, during a Major League Soccer game
Selena Gomez, center, couldn’t believe her eyes while watching soccer superstar Lionel Messi and Inter Miami face off against LAFC on Sunday.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Selena Gomez was one of the thousands of soccer fans eager to see Lionel Messi face off against LAFC during their game with Inter Miami on Sunday. And she has the memes to prove it.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star couldn’t contain her excitement when the best soccer player in the world nearly scored from inside the box during the game, prompting her relatable wide-eyed, jaw-dropping response.

“Mood,” she wrote on Instagram stories, posting a screengrab of her reaction shot that went viral after LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy denied Messi’s scoring attempt.

Soccer

Messi & Co. ultimately won the game even though he didn’t make any goals. He did, however, contribute assists on the final two goals for a 3-1 victory that left the Miami football club unbeaten in the 11 games since he joined the team six weeks ago, wrote Times staff writer Kevin Baxter. The loss was the second in a row for LAFC, the reigning league champion, which has won just twice in its last nine MLS games to fall to third in the Western Conference table.

Baxter described the game as “part circus and part cultural phenomenon” and as “the most-hyped game in LAFC history given Messi’s arrival. About 350 credentials were issued to media from around the world, about the same number the league handed out for last fall’s epic MLS Cup final at the same venue.

And the stars also came out: Gomez was also joined by her younger sister Gracie, rapper Tyga, who was seated in front of her; actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Holland, Ed Norton, Jason Sudeikis and Mario Lopez; Lakers superstar LeBron James; Dodgers Mookie Betts and Clayton Kershaw; Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and British royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the stands.

As for Gomez, she showed her Messi fandom when met by reporters at the arena. (Her broken hand also remained in a cast.)

“Te amo much,” she said in footage from the game, offering much love to the World Cup champ.

The “Wizards of Waverly Place” alum showcased her longstanding love of the game — and its players — last June when she went viral on TikTok, desperately shouting “I’m single” at a group of players.

“The struggle man lol,” she captioned the clip.

The Rare Beauty co-founder has been open about her relationship status for a while now, famously shooting her shot while hosting “Saturday Night Live” in 2022.

“I would like to say that I’m looking for my soulmate. But at this point, I will take anyone,” she quipped in her monologue.

Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

