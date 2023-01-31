Advertisement
Soccer

LAFC is sending key forward Cristian Arango to Liga MX’s Pachuca

LAFC forward Cristian Arango points up while running next to midfielder Kellyn Acosta
LAFC is sending forward Cristian Arango, left, to Liga MX’s Pachuca. Arango played a key role helping LAFC win the MLS Cup during the 2022 season.
(Michael Wyke / Associated Press)
By Kevin Baxter
Staff WriterFollow
Share

Colombian international Cristian Arango, LAFC’s leading scorer the past two seasons, is leaving MLS for Pachuca of Mexico’s Liga MX, a source close to the player confirmed Tuesday.

LAFC did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

Arango, 27, a striker, scored 30 goals in 51 regular-season games since joining LAFC in August 2021, second-most in MLS over that span. That leaves him third on the team’s all-time scoring list behind Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi. He added two more scores in three playoff games last season.

Advertisement
Los Angeles FC forward Cristian Arango, left, and Seattle Sounders defender Jimmy Medranda vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Friday, July 29, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Soccer

On a team loaded with stars, Cristian Arango has become LAFC’s surprise MVP

LAFC’s roster includes stars Carlos Vela and Gareth Bale, but its most important player has been Cristian Arango, hardly a household name.

Arango made $683,000 last season, according to figures provided by the MLS players association, ninth-best on the team. He had requested a raise and a contract extension to stay in Los Angeles. LAFC had reportedly rejected a $6.3-million offer for the player from Saudi club Al-Ahli.

Arango has made two appearances with Colombia’s national team, the most recent coming last Saturday when he played 45 minutes in a scoreless draw with the U.S. at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Los Angeles, California November 5, 2022-LAFC players celebrate the MLS Cup.

Soccer

LAFC defeats Philadelphia on penalty kicks to win MLS Cup title in thriller

LAFC won its first Major League Soccer title Saturday, defeating the Philadelphia Union on penalty kicks 3-0 at Banc of California Stadium.

Soccer
Kevin Baxter

Kevin Baxter writes about soccer and other things for the Los Angeles Times, where he has worked for 24 years. He has covered five World Cups, three Olympic Games, six World Series and a Super Bowl and has contributed to three Pulitzer Prize-winning series at The Times and Miami Herald. An essay he wrote in fifth grade was voted best in the class. He has a cool dog.

Advertisement