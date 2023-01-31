LAFC is sending key forward Cristian Arango to Liga MX’s Pachuca
Colombian international Cristian Arango, LAFC’s leading scorer the past two seasons, is leaving MLS for Pachuca of Mexico’s Liga MX, a source close to the player confirmed Tuesday.
LAFC did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.
Arango, 27, a striker, scored 30 goals in 51 regular-season games since joining LAFC in August 2021, second-most in MLS over that span. That leaves him third on the team’s all-time scoring list behind Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi. He added two more scores in three playoff games last season.
LAFC’s roster includes stars Carlos Vela and Gareth Bale, but its most important player has been Cristian Arango, hardly a household name.
Arango made $683,000 last season, according to figures provided by the MLS players association, ninth-best on the team. He had requested a raise and a contract extension to stay in Los Angeles. LAFC had reportedly rejected a $6.3-million offer for the player from Saudi club Al-Ahli.
Arango has made two appearances with Colombia’s national team, the most recent coming last Saturday when he played 45 minutes in a scoreless draw with the U.S. at Dignity Health Sports Park.
LAFC won its first Major League Soccer title Saturday, defeating the Philadelphia Union on penalty kicks 3-0 at Banc of California Stadium.
All about the beautiful game
Go inside the L.A. pro soccer scene and beyond in Kevin Baxter's weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.