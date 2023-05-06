LAFC suffers its first loss of MLS season, falling at San Jose on late penalty kick

Denis Bouanga, pictured during a playoff match in October, scored LAFC’s goal Saturday in a 2-1 loss at San Jose.

Cristian Espinoza scored two goals, the second coming on a late penalty kick, and the San Jose Earthquakes handed defending champion LAFC its first loss of the MLS season with a 2-1 victory Saturday night at Levi’s Stadium.

A red-hot Espinoza scored eight minutes into the match to give San Jose (5-3-3) a 1-0 lead. Espinoza took passes from Jamiro Monteiro and Jeremy Ebobisse and scored his seventh goal of the season. Espinoza has contributed to at least one goal in six straight matches (seven goals, one assist). Only Chris Wondolowski had longer streaks for the Earthquakes.

Denis Bouanga pulled LAFC (5-1-3) even in the 30th minute when he scored unassisted for his league-high-tying eighth goal of the season — joining the Seattle Sounders’ Jordan Morris and Espinoza in the race for the Golden Boot.

Advertisement

Espinoza’s eighth goal came on a penalty kick in the 83rd minute.

Soccer LAFC makes recent history by advancing to CONCACAF Champions League final LAFC beat the Philadelphia Union 3-0 on Tuesday night to become the first MLS team this century to advance to the CONCACAF Champions League final twice.

The Earthquakes beat LAFC for the fifth consecutive time at home after losing the first two meetings by a combined 9-3 score. San Jose is the first host team to beat LAFC five straight times. The Earthquakes have given up only three goals in posting a 5-0-1 record at home to begin the season. San Jose has won 12 of its last 19 home matches after going 3-8-8 in its previous 19.

LAFC lost on the road for the first time in 10 matches dating to last season, including the playoffs.

LAFC entered play with 18 points through its first eight matches, the best start by a defending champion in league history.

LAFC outshot San Jose 17-9 with a 7-3 advantage in shots on target.

JT Marcinkowski saved six shots for San Jose. John McCarthy had one save for LAFC.

LAFC travels to play Real Salt Lake next Saturday. San Jose will travel to play the Galaxy next Sunday.