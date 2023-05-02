LAFC makes history by advancing to CONCACAF Champions League final

LAFC forward Denis Bouanga, shown here in a match against Nashville SC, scored in a 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Union in the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals on Tuesday night.

LAFC has proved itself to be the best team in MLS. Now it gets another chance to see how it measures up against the best in Mexico.

A 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Union on Tuesday night in the second leg of the teams’ CONCACAF Champions League semifinal series gave LAFC a 4-1 aggregate victory and a spot in the tournament final against the winner of the other semifinal matchup between Liga MX clubs Tigres UANL and Club León. That series concludes Wednesday in León, with Tigres leading by a goal.

LAFC has been here before, reaching the CCL final in 2020, when it lost to Tigres. By returning, it’s set to become the first MLS team this century to play in the region’s most prestigious club championship game twice. And it got there behind goals from Timothy Tillman, Mahala Opoku and Denis Bouanga and another clean sheet from goalkeeper John McCarthy, winning by a 3-0 score for the fourth time in six CCL games this year. LAFC has outscored opponents 14-3 in the tournament.

Mexico represents the final frontier in North American soccer for LAFC, which has conquered all that Canada and the United States have to offer. The reigning Major League Soccer champion, LAFC has won more games, gathered more points and scored more goals than any other team since it entered the league in 2018. And it has done much of that damage at home. Tuesday’s game was LAFC’s 100th competitive match at its Exposition Park stadium, and it has lost just 13 of those.

One of those matches was November’s epic MLS Cup final against Philadelphia, which LAFC won on penalty kicks. But it has won just three of six games, including friendlies, against Liga MX teams over that span. And all three wins — as well as two losses — came in the 2020 CCL, in which LAFC reached the final before losing to Tigres on two goals in the final 18minutes.

That tournament was paused nine months by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the final two rounds played in a single-elimination format in an empty stadium in Orlando, Fla., rather than the traditional two-leg home-and-away playoff series. That robbed LAFC of one of its chief weapons — the raucous atmosphere at BMO Stadium.

All LAFC needed to advance Tuesday was a clean sheet, and McCarthy, a Philadelphia native who was the most valuable player of the MLS Cup final, gave the team that, notching his fourth shutout of the tournament. But LAFC added three goals — the last two against a 10-man Union team — to its aggregate total just to be sure.

The first, in the 13thminute, came from Tillman, who had an assist on LAFC’s only goal in the first leg. The sequence started with Carlos Vela bending a corner kick to the edge of the six-yard box for Ilie Sánchez, whose header was saved when Union goalkeeper Andre Blake reached behind himself to sweep the ball off the line with his right hand.

Unfortunately for Philadelphia, he swept the ball right into the path of Tillman, who finished cleanly at the far post.

Philadelphia nearly pulled that back in the 23rdminute when a long cross from Kai Wagner on the left wing found Daniel Gazdag alone deep in the penalty area. But McCarthy stepped out and got his chest in front of the right-footed shot for the save. Gazdag was frustrated again 12minutes later, getting a good look from the center of the box only to see a diving McCarthy push his shot just wide of the left post.

Philadelphia had to chase that 1-0 deficit with just 10men after Olivier Mbaizo was ejected after drawing a second yellow card for a reckless challenge of Bouanga in the 59thminute. Opoku, a second-half substitute, then erased any hopes of a comeback in the 82ndminute, drilling a left-footed shot just under the crossbar from the left edge of the six-yard box.

However, it was José Cifuentes, who came on with Opoku in the 66thminute, who made the goal, fighting through two defenders and a foul midway into the Union’s end before slipping the ball off to Vela, whose low cross-goal pass found Opoku alone near the far post.

Bouanga then closed out the scoring in the final minute, scoring for the sixth time in as many CCL games. The goal was his 13th in 14games in all competition this season.