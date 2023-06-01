U.S. Soccer’s Nation’s League roster includes Folarin Balogun’s first call-up

Folarin Balogun, center, switched his national team affiliation to the United States and was called up for the team’s June Nation’s League matches.

Two days after B.J. Callaghan was officially being named interim U.S. men’s national team coach, he called up his first roster Thursday, inviting 24 players to training camp at Dignity Health Sports Park to prepare for the final four of the CONCACAF Nations League later this month in Las Vegas.

The team, which will begin gathering in Carson on Sunday, is a mix of old and new, featuring 13 players who were on last fall’s World Cup roster and 10 others who have fewer than nine international caps. Among the latter is Folarin Balogun, a tri-national forward who played for four English youth national teams before committing to the U.S. as a senior international. Balogun, 21, scored 20 goals for Reims in France’s Ligue 1 this season, becoming the first U.S. international to score at least 20 times in a top-flight European league.

“In addition to having big-game experience and top-level talent, what’s great about this group overall is the familiarity and understanding that’s been built together these last four years about our style and culture,” Callaghan said in a statement. “We’re excited to integrate some of the newer faces as we set out to achieve our first goal of the summer in defending the CONCACAF Nations League title.”

Callaghan, an assistant on coach Gregg Berhalter’s staff at the World Cup in Qatar last year, became the team’s second interim manager in less than six months when he was named to replace Anthony Hudson on Tuesday. Hudson asked to be released from his contract with U.S. Soccer to pursue another international coaching opportunity.

Berhalter’s contract expired last December, and he remains a candidate to become the team’s full-time manager, although that position isn’t expected to be filled until later this summer.

Twenty of the 24 players Callaghan called up come from foreign-based leagues, but there are also some notable absences due to injury, among them World Cup captain Tyler Adams, defender Cameron Carter-Vickers and goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

In addition to Balogun, others on the roster include attackers Christian Pulisic of Chelsea and Gio Reyna of Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner and Leeds midfielder Weston McKennie. Midfielder Alan Soñora and forward Alex Zendejas, dual nationals who play in Mexico’s Liga MX, were also called up. Both players made their USMNT earlier this year.

The U.S., the defending Nations League champion, will face Mexico in the tournament semifinals June 15. Canada will meet Panama in the other semifinal.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Drake Callender (Inter Miami), Josh Cohen (Maccabi Haifa), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC), Matt Turner (Arsenal)

Defenders: Sergiño Dest (AC Milan), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Auston Trusty (Birmingham City), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders: Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/BRA), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Leeds United), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Alan Soñora (FC Juárez)

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Folarin Balogun (Stade Reims), Taylor Booth (Utrecht), Ricardo Pepi (Groningen), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Tim Weah (Lille), Alex Zendejas (Club América)