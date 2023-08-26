Advertisement
Soccer

Mario González goal isn’t enough for LAFC in loss to Charlotte FC

LAFC forward Mario González shoots against Monterrey in a Leagues Cup quarterfinal match.
LAFC forward Mario González, shown here shooting against Monterrey in a Leagues Cup quarterfinal match on Aug. 11, scored Saturday in a 2-1 loss to Charlotte FC.
(Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 

Scott Arfield scored his first career goal late in the second half to help Charlotte FC rally for a 2-1 victory over LAFC on Saturday night.

Charlotte (7-9-8) improves to 7-1-5 in its last 12 matches at home. Charlotte grabbed a 1-0 lead on Ashley Westwood’s second goal of the season — unassisted in the 29th minute.

Mario González netted the equalizer in the 67th minute for LAFC (11-7-7), using an assist from Dénis Bouanga to score his first career goal in his second appearance.

Advertisement
Luis Rubiales, president of Spain's soccer federation, visits La Moncloa Palace in Madrid with the women's soccer team

Soccer

FIFA suspends Spain’s soccer president after unsolicited kiss

FIFA suspended Spanish soccer President Luis Rubiales for 90 days while it investigates his conduct, which included kissing a player without her consent.

Aug. 26, 2023

Arfield delivered the match-winner in the 75th minute, scoring unassisted in his third start and fourth appearance.

Kristijan Kahlina saved five shots for Charlotte. John McCarthy totaled three saves for LAFC

LAFC handed Charlotte its worst defeat, rolling to a 5-0 victory last August. LAFC falls to 4-2-1 in its last seven matches in all competitions, scoring at least three goals in all four wins. LAFC has scored three or more goals a league-leading 13 times this season.

Charlotte snaps a streak of three straight draws at home and improves to 2-0-3 in its last five home matches.

Charlotte will host Orlando City on Wednesday. LAFC returns to action on Sept. 3 when it hosts Inter Miami.

Advertisement
Team Spain celebrates with the trophy after winning the Women's World Cup soccer final against England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Opinion

Opinion: Luis Rubiales must resign. Spain’s women soccer champions deserve better

The president of Spain’s football federation kissed a player without her consent, among other acts of machismo. By refusing to resign, Rubiales adds to his abuse by stealing the ability of fans and players to celebrate a momentous victory.

Aug. 25, 2023

Soccer

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement