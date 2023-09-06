Galaxy taps Tom Braun to lead business operations while Greg Vanney keeps leading soccer

The Galaxy named Tom Braun to president of business operations and chief operating officer on Wednesday.

The Galaxy on Wednesday promoted Tom Braun to president of business operations and chief operating officer, making official a move that has long been anticipated.

Galaxy head coach and sporting director Greg Vanney will continue to lead all soccer operations, assisted by Will Kuntz, the senior vice president of player personnel. The Galaxy have been without a president since Chris Klein, the team’s chief executive the last 11 seasons, was fired amid a fan boycott in May.

“We are excited to formalize this new structure that will provide tremendous opportunity to key members of our proven leadership team with the Galaxy,” Dan Beckerman, president of CEO of AEG, the Galaxy’s parent company, said in a statement. “We are confident will enhance our internal culture and lead our business operations strategically forward in new and innovative ways.”

In his new position Braun will oversee and lead all day-to-day facets of Galaxy business operations and will report directly into Beckerman. Braun joined AEG in 2013 and has been with the club since 2015, most recently serving as senior vice president, soccer and business operations and business development.

In that position he led the execution of the inaugural Soccer Champions Tour in 2022, a record-breaking, nine-day, four-city summer tour with several of the most historic international soccer clubs in the world — Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Juventus, Club América and Chivas de Guadalajara.