LAFC’s road winless streak stretches to seven with scoreless draw vs. Philadelphia

LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau dives to block a shot during a playoff match against Austin FC.
LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau, shown here diving to block a shot during a playoff match against Austin FC in October 2022, didn’t have to stop a single shot Saturday against the Philadelphia Union.
(John McCoy / Associated Press)
Associated Press
CHESTER, Pa. — 

Maxime Crépeau earned his second clean sheet in three days as LAFC and the Philadelphia Union played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Crépeau is the third LAFC goalkeeper with a shutout this season in MLS play.

LAFC (12-9-9), which was coming off a scoreless draw at St. Louis on Wednesday, had its winless streak on the road extended to seven games. LAFC has won just two of its last 15 away from home dating to late April, including a 1-1 draw with Philadelphia in a CONCACAF Champions League match.

Soccer

Philadelphia (14-8-7) has never defeated LAFC in eight meetings, including a penalty-shootout loss in the 2022 MLS Cup final, though all three meetings in Philadelphia ended in draws. LAFC is the only MLS team the Union have played but never defeated.

LAFC will host Real Salt Lake on Oct. 1. Philadelphia will host FC Dallas on Wednesday.

