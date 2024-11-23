Barbra Banda scores to lift Orlando and Marta to their first NWSL title

Orlando Pride forwards Marta, center, and Barbra Banda, right, lift the NWSL championship trophy together as they celebrate the team’s victory over the Washington Spirit on Saturday night.

Barbra Banda scored in the 37th minute to give the Orlando Pride their first National Women’s Soccer League championship with a 1-0 victory over the Washington Spirit on Saturday night.

Banda dribbled into the right side of the box and made a move past a defender before kicking the ball on the ground with her left foot and past the goalkeeper. She became the first player in the NWSL to score in each round of the playoffs.

The Pride’s Angelina was nearly called for a push before passing it to Banda, but the VAR determined that the play was fair.

Advertisement

The Spirit (20-7-2) controlled the game and outshot the Pride 25-9, had two more shots on goal and held onto possession 58% of the time. Rosemonde Kouassi had Washington’s best chance in the 47th minute when she headed a ball from about 10 yards away.

Orlando’s win gave Brazilian star Marta her first NWSL title.

Top-seed Orlando (21-6-2) went unbeaten in its first 23 matches, a league record. They beat the Kansas City Current in the semifinals before hoisting the trophy at CPKC Stadium, their home field.

Orlando is the first team since 2019 to win the Shield and the title in the same year.

Washington had won its past five playoff games when trailing at the half, but that streak was broken with this loss.