Jordin Canada provides a spark during her return, but Sparks extend losing streak

Former UCLA star Jordin Canada finished with 13 points, seven assists and three rebounds during the Sparks loss to the Dream Wednesday.

Jordin Canada’s electric, dark blue sneakers seemed to super-charge as they zipped across the Crypto.com Arena court on Wednesday night. The Sparks point guard was back, and in a big way.

Her return and roaring hometown fans were exactly what the Sparks needed after returning from an 0-3 trip but they still fell short, losing to the Atlanta Dream 90-79.

The game was more competitive than the Sparks’ 112-84 road loss to the Dream (8-8) on Sunday.

Advertisement

The Sparks (7-11) have had players miss a total of 52 games because of injury or illness this season, including the two Canada sat out after landing hard on her left shoulder June 28 in Chicago. The former UCLA star finished with 13 points, seven assists and three rebounds.

Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike finished with a team-high 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Azurá Stevens added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Sparks, who still are without four starters because of injury.

Allisha Gray had 23 points to lead the Dream.